Lahore - Infinix, the leading smartphone brand has shown its customer-centric mindset by adding M&P as their authorized service centers across Pakistan. Now Infinix users can not only get their after-sales services from CarlCare, but also any M&P shop will serve as a service center or a drop of point for Infinix users. This added convenience is bound to enhance the level of service provided to Infinix users. All the customers and dealers can visit or send their devices directly to any authorized M&P service center and get specialized services. This is a great step taken by Infinix to make the user experience convenient and better than before.