ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) medical team for former president Asif Ali Zardar has nodded to include his personal physician in the medical board , The Nation learnt on Friday.

Officials said that the medical board has also conveyed its consent to the Ministry of Interior and Senate Secretariat in this regard.

According to a letter available with The Nation, Zardari is suffering from Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with complications peripheral and autonomic neuropathies. It letter also added that the patient is also suffering with coronary artery diseases with H/o multi vessels stenting, chorionic backache, hypertension, lower urinary tack symptoms, hand tremors, which worsen so activity and H/o low mood and lack of interest.

It said, in view of the multiple issues and as desired by the Chairman Senate Committee the personal doctor Dr. Asim Hussain may be included in the medical board knowing the previous medical history for further management.