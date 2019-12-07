Share:

SIALKOT (INP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter on Friday initiated an inquiry into Sialkot Housing Scheme scandal, sources informed.

The wife and son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Stalwart Khawaja Asif, former Sialkot mayor Tauheed Akhtar, Naveed Akhtar and others are accused of alleged fraud under the name of the housing scheme.

Sources said the NAB has decided to write letters to the financial institutions to check the assets of the aforesaid suspects. The approval of the inquiry was given by the NAB chairman on the complaints of the affectees of the Sialkot housing scheme.

Back in the month of June, the NAB had summoned PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif’s wife and son Asad Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Sialkot Housing Scheme. According to details, wife and the son of Khawaja Asif were summoned by NAB’s Lahore chapter.

Earlier, on March 29, the corruption watchdog had summoned the former federal minister on April 2 to record his statement in a probe into a complaint against him for assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.

Two girls, minor child sexually abused

KASUR (Online): Two underage girls and a minor child were sexually assaulted in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district here the other day.

According to police sources, two youth sexually abused a girl 15-year-old Munza in Gaganpura area. The sources said that the accused lured the victim to crop fields where they assaulted here.

In another incident, which occurred in Rehmanpura area of Mustafabad, a 12-year-old girl identified as Ayesha was assaulted by a youth Munir. Meanwhile, seven-year-old child Ahsan was subjected to sexual abuse. The police concerned have registered separate case against the accused persons and launched investigation with no arrest in this regard.

Seminar marks Voters Day

HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporter): The Election Commission of Pakistan organised a seminar to celebrate Voters Day here on Friday.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Saleem was keynote speaker at the seminar who highlighted the importance of vote in a democratic system of government.

He stressed upon the citizens to get their CNIC and get registered their votes without any further delay. The seminar was addressed among others by District Officer Literacy Babar Habib, Principal Government Muslim High School Naqeeb Nishat, District Population Welfare Officer Sajida Mushtaq, officers of education department and NADRA, lawyers and elite of the society who also highlighted the importance of vote.