KHANEWAL - Newly-posted Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited all THQ and DHQ hospitals after assuming charge of his office. He inspected attendance of doctors and other staff at these hospitals and also went around different wards to review medical facilities being provided to the patients. The DC talked to patients and with their attendants and enquired from them about the behaviour and facilities being provided in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the newly-posted DC said that the district administration is committed to translate into reality the vision of the Punjab government.

Talking to a group of journalists from District Press Club who called on him in his office, Mr Sherazi said that the district administration would make all-out efforts for providing best available healthcare facilities to the public. He warned that no negligence or lethargy would be tolerated.

A group of journalists comprised of Syed Hammad Hussain, Sajid Pervaiz, Sajid Khan, Farhan Qayyum, Ahmed Raza Qadri and Atif Baloch. Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that on his advice, Assistant Commissioners have issued a warning to shopkeepers and hand-cart holders that encroachment would not be tolerated. The administration has allocated a separate place for hand-cart owners and they are not allowed to block bazaar and roads. Similarly, those traders involved in creating artificial shortage or price hike will be dealt with sternly.

On the other hand, to address complaints of the common man, the DC along with DPO held an open court in Jahanian. Meanwhile, in his introductory meeting with the district officers, the DC said that all the officers should be committed to facilitate the public. “We should work hard to transfer the fruit of the steps taken by the Punjab government to the public.