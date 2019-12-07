Share:

LAHORE - The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed an agreement for provision of Internet Bandwidth (400Mbps) CIR (Committed Information Rate) Circuit. NTC General Manager M Sagheer Mehdi and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor witnessed the signing ceremony held here at the Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park while NTC Divisional Engineer Muzammal Hameed and PITB DG Faisal Yousaf signed the agreement. The NTC GM declared the agreement as a practical example of mutual cooperation between the federal and provincial governments in the telecom services.