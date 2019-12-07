Share:

Lahore - Acting Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has stressed the need for improving education system, a press release said on Friday.

“In order to make the country stand on its own feet, the educational system will have to be improved,” the acting governor said while talking to students and teachers of Jinnah Public School in Gujrat.

Parvez Elahi visited the school to open an art exhibition and new computer lab. He also gifted two air-conditioned coasters.

He praised the Jinnah Public School teacher and staff for contributing to providing the children with education.

He said: “It is a unique place in educational field like Gujrat University. I have inaugurated this school 15 years ago. I am very happy to see it is growing today. I want this school to be upgraded to graduation level.

He asked Principal Raheel Ahmad Jan to take the school up to A and O levels. The acting governor, who is the Punjab Assembly speaker, mingled with students. Secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurrum Shehzad, former education minister Mian Imran Masood, MPA Ch Abdullah Yousuf and local notables were also present.

In his address after opening a gas pipeline in Jalalpur Jattan near Gujrat, Parvez said the previous government did not do any work here in 10 years. He said that journey of development of Gujrat has resumed with the inauguration of this gas supply project.

He said anyone can see the bad condition Shehbaz Sharif has put the Shehbaz Bridge in. “Today, we are resuming work on it. Likewise, a Rescue 1122 centre is being set up here. Also, motorcycle ambulance service for narrow streets is being started here,” he said.

He said the present government will complete its five-year tenure and the opposition has the right to criticise the government. He said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) is fully supporting the government and will continue to support it. “God knows whoever we have supported; we have supported him with good intention. It is said about us that we cannot do anything since we have just 11 members. We got the issue of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in resolved amicably. Our lawmakers stand by the government and they are going along the government every time.

There were hundreds of thousands of people in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in, but we averted the clash between the police and the protesters. Ch Shujat Hussain and I visited Fazlur Rehman repeatedly and appeased him,” he said.

Later, Parvez inaugurated Safe City Gujrat and he was brief about cameras installed from Lala Musa to Gujrat. He was also given guard of honour at the Police Lines.