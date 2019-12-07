Share:

LAHORE - The National Junior Selection Committee has named an experienced 15-player Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.

In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain, while prolific opener Haider Ali has been appointed as vice-captain. Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on 19 January in Potchefstroom.

Pakistan’s second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, 22 January, while their third and final group match will be on 24 January at the JP Marks Oval against Bangladesh. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate Championship. The Super League stage will commence from Tuesday, 28 January and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on Sunday, 9 February, in Benoni.

Saleem Jaffar, chair of the junior selection committee, said: “I want to congratulate all the players on their selection in the Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. “I know some of the players will be disappointed at not being picked, but it was a tough task as we had a pool of some very exciting and exceptionally talented players to choose from. I would encourage all the players who have missed out on selection to remain positive and motivated as I am confident there will be opportunities for them down the road.

“Criteria for selection was current performances and meritocracy, and I am pleased it was a consensus decision. These players have been performing up to our expectations and I am hopeful they will carry their good form into the series and produce solid performances. “Barring Aamir Khan, Arish Ali Khan and Mohammad Huraira, all others have represented Pakistan in international junior series this year. However, the three boys made our task easier by consistently producing impressive performances in the domestic season,” he added.

Three players – Ammad Butt Jnr, Akhtar Shah and Saim Ayub – were not considered for selection due to injuries. The Pakistan cricket team can make changes to their combination until 10 January 2020 without needing an ICC approval. After 11 January, players can be replaced on fitness grounds and will require the approval of the ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

SQUAD

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad (openers), Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira and Mohammad Irfan Khan (middle-order batsmen), Rohail Nazir (captain, wk), Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, and Qasim Akram (all-rounders), Amir Ali and Arish Ali Khan (spinners), Amir Khan, Naseem Shah and Tahir Hussain (fast bowlers).

TEAM MANAGEMENT

Ijaz Ahmed (head coach-cum-manager), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rasul (physiotherapist), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media manager) and Col (R) Usman Riffat Ansari (security manager).