Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 4,320 kilograms of betel nuts at Naka Khari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar Balochistan.

A special mobile patrol of the PCG searched a suspicious truck loaded with apple crates parked in a garden at Winder (Adam Kund while on searching the truck, the PCG officials recovered 4,320 kilograms of betel nuts hidden in apple crates, said a spokesman of the PCG on Friday.

The betel nuts and vehicle have been taken under custody while further investigation and legal process is under way.