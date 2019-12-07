Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed the Banking Ombudsman to use modern information technology including e-complaints service in order to protecting the bank consumers from financial losses.

Talking to Banking Ombudsman Kamran Shahzad who called on him here on Friday, the President emphasised the need for improving and expanding the service of Banking Ombudsman.

Appreciating the role of Banking Ombudsman in protecting the bank consumers from financial losses, the President underlined the need to start an awareness campaign to provide this free of cost service to more and more people.

The Ombudsman apprised the President that their office received 14,000 complaints this year which are 32 percent more than the previous years.

The complainants have been given a relief of 320 million rupees. He also sought President’s support in resolving the problems relating to his office.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural session of Third Asian Pacific Conference on Liver Diseases here, President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to spread awareness about liver diseases in the society.

He said eight to ten percent segment of our population is patient of hepatitis. The President regretted that majority of liver patients are unaware of their disease.

He stressed on the need of prevention against all diseases and avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotic.

Appreciating Egypt for bringing down prevalence of hepatitis from thirty to three percent, he said Pakistan should follow the footsteps of countries that have successfully minimized the menace.

He called for improving communication with people of the country to aware them about different diseases.

The President emphasized on mobilizing lady health workers to spread the message of health care and prevention.