LAHORE - The franchises have finalized their picks for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) after the draft, with all six franchises changing their strategy in order to account for the change in venue as the tournament returns to Pakistan. Defending champions Quetta have managed to get the likes of Jason Roy and Sohail Khan. Runners-up Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, had retained all their three Platinum picks from last year but did well to strengthen certain key positions by adding the likes of Shoaib Malik and Rahat Ali to their roster.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, opted to go for players that have already been in their side as they brought back the likes of RummanRaees and Phil Salt among others while also inducting the legendary Dale Steyn into their squad.

Karachi Kings have added some serious firepower up top by bringing Alex Hales and Sharjeel Khan into their side. Struggling Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, meanwhile, have also strengthened considerably with some intelligent picks. Lahore can now call upon Chris Lynn while Multan haveMoeen Ali and RileeRossouw at their disposal. “We are bringing all 34 matches back to Pakistan for the fans,” says PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. “This is a huge moment in the PSL journey. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Multan alongside Karachi and Lahore, hopefully in Peshawar too. This will inspire a whole new generation of future stars who will see their heroes in action.” “We have spent a lot of money on the stadiums and the infrastructure,” says PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, promising that the league will continue to grow and improve in the upcoming years.