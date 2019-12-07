Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that Imran Khan’s government has complicated the issue of extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with inept handling, emphasizing that the issue must be resolved in constitutional manner.

While addressing a press conference here at Gojra the other night, Baloch said that the Supreme Court has given a proper passage to the government to settle the issue within an immense amount of time. The JI stalwart stated that like Imran Khan who had ended his 126-day-long sit-in at Islamabad empty hands, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also did the same.

“The current Imran Khan-led PTI government is perhaps the only government in Pakistan’s history which has been creating crisis for itself,” Baloch claimed, adding that the government claims that Pakistan has come out of financial deficit would only be accepted until the government controls the skyrocketing prices of daily-use items and economic condition of the common man in country is improved. He stressed that the courts should decide cases purely on merit and provide relief to all the ailing prisoners languishing in various prisons like it has provided to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. He regretted that the assemblies have been lying dormant and not performing the requisite role for legislation, instead the government has been run with the issuance of ordinances. “The government must focus legislation to make pro-public laws and the opposition should also help the government in all public-welfare and service oriented affairs.

WOMAN, DAUGHTER

CRUSHED TO DEATH

A woman and her teenage daughter were crushed to death and her husband got injured seriously when a trailer ran over a motorcycle they were riding here near railway level-crossing on Toba-Shorkot Cantt Road on Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Asghar,42, resident of Islampura locality, was on the way back from the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Baho, Jhang, along with his wife 40-year-old Zahida Bibi and daughter 13-year-old Malaika. As they reached near Mubarakabad Colony, a trailer hit the bike from the rear. As a result, all the three riders sustained critical injuries. The woman and her daughter succumbed to their wounds on the spot while the man was rushed to Toba DHQ Hospital in critical condition.

POLICEMEN ATTACKED,

INJURED AT WEDDING

Participants at a wedding allegedly attacked a police team and injured two of the policemen when a party of the Dawakhri Police-Post conducted a raid following an information about jubilation firing during the ceremony.

District police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that during henna function of the marriage of Sajid Maseeh in Chak 281/JB, the wedding guests not only violated the ban on aerial firing but boys and girls were together taking part in dance in a immodest manner.

When police party led by Dawakhri Police-Post In-charge ASI Naveed Shahzad reached there, the participants opened fire on the policemen and attacked them with clubs.

As a result ASI Naveed Shahzad and a constable Muhammad Waqas were seriously injured while they also damaged police van and some bullet fired also hit the police van. Later more policemen were called in to the scene but in the meantime all accused persons managed to flee. Police have registered a case and have started raids to arrest the accused persons.