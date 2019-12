Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf Abbottabad leader Sardar Rashid Advocate called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and MNAs Moonis Elahi and Salik Hussain at their residence in Islamabad on Friday and announced to join the PML-Q along with his colleagues.

On this occasion, PML-Q KP President Mehboobullah Jan, General Secretary Wajeehuzzaman, former MPA Javaid Nasim, PML-Q Senior Vice-President Yousuf Khan Hoti, former candidate Provincial Assembly Haripur Sardar Adil Hameed, Sardar Faisal Hameed, Sardar Asim, PML Youth Wing Provincial Chief Malik Jamil, former candidate NA-17 Haripur Waqar Tanoli were also present, said a statement issued in Islamabad.