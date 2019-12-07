Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission in its third meeting passed a resolution unanimously to express their displeasure on the absence of Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam from the second consecutive meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House. The meeting was attended by its members, MPAs Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Ali Pitafi, Mohammad ali Aziz, Shahnaz Begum, Shamim Mumtaz, Karamat Ali, Advocate Jhamat Mal, Qurban Ali Malano. Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab as special invitee.

The agenda of the meeting include report on action taken against the manufacturers/smugglers of Gutka, Mainpuri & Narcotics (with details regarding sealing of manufacturing units, cases registered, arrest made, case properties held, cases challaned in courts. The IGP who was supposed to present action taken against drug mafia was not present in the meeting. On the query, it was revealed that the IG Police had flown to Islamabad to attend a meeting. The chief minister said that the IGP had informed him that an emergent meeting had been convened by the prime minister so he had been called there. One of the commission members disclosed that it was not an emergent meeting but was scheduled much before the December. They felt that the IG Police was not ready to attend a meeting of a statute body meeting in Sindh.

Karamat Ali, a senior member of the Commission, in consultation with other members presented a resolution under which displeasure was shown against the absence of the IG Police from the second meeting. The resolution further said that the IG police preferred to attend a political meeting in Islamabad and avoided a statute body meeting in Sindh. The commission unanimously passed the resolution against the IG Police absence.

The commission, after passage of the resolution, called the Adl IG Police, Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Yakoob Minhas and DIG Khaliq Shaikh in the meeting and Mr Karamat Ali told them about the resolution passed by the commission.

Karamat Ali told the Additional IGP Karachi that the commission was postponing the agenda items relating to the IG Police and was taking up only those items for discussion which were of administrative nature.

The commission members also expressed surprise that the federal government was inviting the IGP Police and other top officers serving in Sindh without informing the chief minister. In principle, they should be called in meetings through the chief executive of the province.

The commission discussed the other agenda, including office space of the commission and others. The commission was told that a few offices have been identified and now the members have to visit those offices so that one of them could be finalized or selected. As far as Rules of Procedure of the commission was concerned Advocate Jhamat Mal told the meeting that he has framed the rules and further input of the members was required. Therefore, the commission members were urged to submit their input so that Rules of Procedure could be finalised.

The secretary of the Commission Saifullah Abro told the members that he has requested the district administration to recommend names for District Public safety & Police Complaint Commission so that it could be established.

The commission members decided to convene 4th meeting of the commission within next 10 days in which police complaints would be discussed.