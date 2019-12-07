Share:

Pakistan has always produced some of very fast and furious bowlers who had dominated the cricketing world for decades and decades. There would be no single batsman in the world who did not feel fear facing them and our bowlers had not given them tough time. Who can forget the deadly spells of fast bowling by double Ws Wasim Akram and waqar Younus. World would have not seen such deadly blowing spells from both ends ever and probably would never see it again as new quality fast bowlers are not emerging from Pakistani soil. It was really a treat to watch the bowling of Wasim and waqar who had innovative bowling skills while Shoaib Akhter is still known as fastest bowler in the world. Reverse swing is the invention of our great bowlers. Banning bouncers cause by Wasim and waqar who had bowled so much bouncers in a match that had enforced rule that no bouncer can be bowled in an over. Wasim and Waqar’s unplayable lethal yokers cannot be forgotten. The legend Wasim Akram used to say that he had more varieties than the deliveries in an over.

Our selectors should quest for some natural fast bowlers and groom their inborn talent and make them world heroes. Changing captains every now and then is not the solution to perform well and win all the matches all the time. Make a balanced side like having two fast bowlers, one medium fast bowler, one leg spinner and one off spinner to complete 50 overs match. We either could not quest for some magical leg and off spinners like Abdul Qadir, Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq. Mystery bowl was the invention of Saqlain Mushtaq. World’s best ever pinch hitter plus leg spinner who bowled first ever fastest delivery being a leg spinner and made a world record of fastest hundred in one day match which remained world record for many years. The one and only Shahid Khan Afridi heart beat of many cricket lovers across the globe.

We wish to have such great bowlers again in our side who had changed game around in their favor on number of occasions and unexpectedly won the certain loosing ones.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.