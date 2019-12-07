Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 3rd Pakistan-United Kingdom (UK) Trade and Investment Conference, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will begin in Birmingham on December 10.

RCCI President Saboor Malik while providing details of the event here on Friday said arrangements of the conference have been finalized. He said the main target of the conference is to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), presenting soft image of the country and to increase interaction with business community in the UK.

“Representatives from over 60 companies from UK and Pakistan are expected to attend the conference. While the main sectors are Pharmaceutical, Tourism, Services, Hospitality, Poultry and Construction,” he added.