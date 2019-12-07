Share:

Lahore - Environment Protection Department (EPD) Secretary Saima Saeed on Friday chaired the preliminary meeting at the committee room of the department to review progress on various programmes, especially measures taken to prevent smog and the violation of relevant laws by the brick-kiln owners. The EPD director general told the meeting that responsibilities had been assigned to officials concerned to take preventive measures on smog. He said a summary had been sent to Centre from the Punjab government, recommending introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles, especially buses in cities, and e-rickshaws from January 2020, loans at a discounted rate of six per cent for brick-kilns by the State Bank for zigzag technology, duty-free imports of scrubbers for steel furnaces and local refinery upgradation in the next three years. Deputy Director Mian Aijaz told the meeting that the draft regulatory act had been formulated for eradication of polythene bags and use of disposable plastic items and the draft act would be presented to the legislative committee of the Punjab cabinet for approval in the next few days. Secretary Saima Saeed said awareness campaign to prevent smog should be enhanced because the condition had badly disrupted daily life.