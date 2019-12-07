Share:

Lahore - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Centre for Law and Society organised a seminar titled ‘Water Disputes in the 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan in the Global Wars on Water’. Justice Jawad Hassan was the guest of honour while Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Advocate Feisal Naqvi, Advocate Rafay Alam, Senior Counsel Bilal Soofi and Dr Qamer Shahid spoke about water crisis in Pakistan and proposed practical solutions for resolving it. They covered various aspects related to surface of water and groundwater problems in Pakistan. The audience participated actively in the panel discussion which included representatives from the Indus Water Commission, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Water Board, Environmental Sciences Department of Punjab University, postgraduate students of UVAS and lawyers.