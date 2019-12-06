Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have constituted ‘Shaheen Squads’ to curb street crime in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The decision has been taken in view of the increasing incidents of dacoity and robbery. According to the officials, at least 4 persons including an Army Major and CDA employee were killed on offering resistance to the dacoits in the year 2019.

Initially, these squads have been kept at the disposal of Model Police Stations which would patrol on bikes in the city with a view to curb street crime. The personnel of the squads would have sophisticated weapons and wireless sets to ensure better coordination and safety of the residents.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these squads have been constituted as per directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar which would patrol in form of pairs. These squads have been formally assigned duties and briefed about their task here on Friday at Rescue 15 office.

SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. DIG (Operations) directed the personnel of the squads to remain vigilant as well as disciplined during duty and be polite while interacting with the residents.

He asked the officials to adopt policy of ‘Phele Salam Phir Kalam’ and earn honour for Islamabad police through cooperative attitude. The DIG said that complaints about crime incidents should be minimised in patrolling areas of squads and awards would be given to those showing good performance. He said that patrolling pairs would promptly respond in case of emergency call and hoped that street crime would be overcome through such measures.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police seized weapons from the office of a security company during search operation in sector I-8. The weapons include fourteen 12-bore guns, 1 SMG rifle, 9 pistols 30-bore, and 162 live rounds.

According to the officials, verification of licences would be done to ascertain whether the weapons are legal. The police also rounded suspects and took them to police station for verification of their particulars.