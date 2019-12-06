Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift says ‘’women are more than incubators’’. The 29-year-old star is encouraging women to be more empowered and to stand up to ‘’rude’’ people who question when they are planning to start a family. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Taylor - who features on one of the People of the Year 2019 covers along with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama - said: ‘’The more women are able to voice their discomfort in social situations, the more it becomes the social norm that people who ask the questions at parties like ‘When are you going to start a family?’ to someone as soon as they turn 25 are a little bit rude.

‘’It’s good that we’re allowed to say, ‘Hey, just so you know, we’re more than incubators. You don’t have to ask that of someone just because they’re in their mid-20s and they’re a female.’’

And Taylor admitted that speculation about her personal life has taken a toll on her.

She said: ‘’So much was made of my personal life at such a young age, I started to feel like anything that I did that wasn’t successful, like a breakup or anything that people were making such a big deal of, [would leave] such a huge mark on me that would last forever.