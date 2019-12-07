Share:

Lahore - Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) announced that it was relocating its head office to a new purpose built location on main Khayaban e Nishat, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi. The Bank’s head office was previously located at K.C.H.S Union. The move comes in wake of the Bank’s expanding customer base and services and the new location will serve the purpose effectively. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the occasion in the presence of Board Members as well as the Leadership Team of the Bank. The executives were then taken on a tour of the new office highlighting the various facilities and features that will be provided to the staff. Expressing their views, the senior Leadership Team members appreciated the direction in which the organization was headed and reiterated that TMB would remain dedicated in providing the best and most innovative services to its customers in the future.