LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar has said a trial of Orange Line Metro Train will be held on December 10.

Addressing the participants of a meeting on the project, he also issued directives to complete road repair beneath the track of metro train . The traffic problems should be solved through an organised plan, he added. Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan, Punjab Mass Transit Authority MD and senior officials attended the meeting.

In his message on the eve of National Voters’ Day, the chief minister highlighted the importance of voters.

His message read: A vote is the foundation of democracy and a fundamental right of the people. People are the mainstay of power as they exercise their right to vote for rulers. The societies that ignore the power of the vote succumb to societal decay. The survival of democracy is linked with public awareness about the importance of the vote. Every voter must express its opinion through the vote as voters are the real custodians of the democracy.”

Separately, ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him of their constituency-related problems. He issued directives to fix the visitors’ problems as soon as possible.

He told them said the government would come up to public expectations as the people voted the PTI for getting their issues resolved as they knew public welfare is the PTI’s priority.

Lawmakers Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Ijaz Alam, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Mahinder Paal Singh, Fida Hussain, Sajida Begum and Sabeen Gull Khan and adviser Faisal Hayat Jabwana were among the visitors.