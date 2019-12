Share:

KARACHI - Two policemen sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi on Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on the police, injuring one cop.