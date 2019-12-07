ISLAMABAD       -         Wheat exports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 88.10 percent as compared the wheat exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 48,081 metric tons of wheat valuing $11.442 million exported during the period from July-October, 2019 as against 456,689 metric tons worth $96.121 million of same period of last year.

However, during the period under review, exports of fruits grew by 3.72 %, where as vegetables exports 19% respectively, according the exports figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 198,803 metric tons of vegetables worth of $56.439 million exported in four months of current financial year, which were recorded at 219,714 metric tons valuing $47.426 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, 163,110 metric tons of fresh fruits wroth $134.455 million exported as against 155,655 metric tons valuing $129.634 million of same period of last year.