SARGODHA - District Police Officer Ms Amara Ather has expressed her resolve that honour, life and property of the common man will be protected and no one will be allowed to implicate innocent people in bogus cases.

“Narcotics dealers are enemy of the youth and society and stringent measures will be taken to eliminate the menace from the society,” the newly-posted DPO spelled the priorities while addressing media persons at Press Club here on Friday.

Ms Amara Ather revealed that police officers across the district have been directed to deal the citizens and complainants with politely and extend courtesy to public for addressing their grievances.

She pointed out Constable Abdul Waheed Butt had embraced martyrdom for the honor of the Police Department in the line of duty to purge the society from drugs, pledging the police have launched hunt are arrest of the killers. Amara Ather promised that the Police Department would fully take care of the family of shaheed constable and would leave no stone unturned to help the family stand on their feet. The DPO urged the citizens and media to extend cooperation to the Police Department by pinpointing social evils.

“The Police will go after the criminals wholeheartedly and eradicate all sort of anti-social activities including street crime,” she pledged, adding that efforts would be made to transform the police into a truly public force.

Earlier, upon arrival DPO Amara Ather was welcomed by President Press Club Asif Hanif and other journalists.