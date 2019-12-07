Share:

KARACHI - A group of youth hailing from all four provinces and representing different political parties called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office here on Friday.

Talking to youth, Wasim Akhtar said that the local problems could be solved through giving this role to the local bodies representatives.

The mayor said that they all have to jointly rectify the mistakes that had been made in the past in order to take the country ahead.

He called this a good omen that youth from all over the country were taken to visit different parts of the country.

Parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi was also present on this occasion.