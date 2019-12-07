Share:

LAHORE - Dr Nasrullah of Lahore Gymkhana and Col Rustam Ali Piracha of Lahore Garrison emerged as senior amateurs net and gross winners respectively in the 8th Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship, which commenced here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday. The event is supported and endorsed by Lampro Mellon, which was inaugurated by Mir Maaz Mahmood of the sponsors, who hit the debut shot with a one wood on the first tee and handsomely rewarded the caddie, who was successful in retrieving the golf ball hit by him. After the completion of the 18 holes stroke play fight in senior amateurs above 55 years of age category, the winner in the net category turned out to be Dr Nasrullah of Lahore Gymkhana with a net score of 68, four under par. And in the race for honors in gross section, the top performer was Col Rustam Ali Piracha of Lahore Garrison with a net score 73. Others, who did well in the net category, were Brig Tahir Saleem of Lahore Garrison and Fida Hassan Raja of Royal Palm. In the seniors gross category, besides Rustam, Col Asif Mehdi of Garrison (gross 76) and Javed A Khan of Gymkhana also played well. Ladies section match also ended after 18 holes. Shabana Waheed was net winner followed by Amina Tiwana while gross winner turned out to be Tehmina Ahmed and Iman Ali Shah finishing second. The champion amateurs will fight it out over two rounds from Saturday and the competing list includes formidable names like Sardar Murad Khan, Taimur Shabbir, Damil Ataullah, Jamal Nasir, Hassan Hamid, Kh Jehanzib and Farooq Khan besides 85 others.