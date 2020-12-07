Share:

SARGODHA - As many as 49 brick kilns, out of 290 have been converted to zigzag technology in the district.

Talking to media on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo said the remaining 241 kilns across the district were being shifted to zigzag technology, adding the kilns functioning with traditionally way had been closed under anti-smog ordinance.

He said that 5, out of 30 kilns in Bhalwal Tehsil, 10 out of 40 in Bherah Tehsil, 4 out of 27 in Kot Momin, 1 out of 30 in Sahiwal, 6 out of 77 in Sargodha, 20 out of 52 in Shahpur Tehsil and 3 out of 34 kilns in Sillanwali tehsil were converted to zigzag technology. Arshad Wattoo said that due to modern technology, the profit rate of owners had gone up more than ever while the quality of bricks had also increased.

Labourer killed during stone blasting

A labourer was killed during stone blasting process here in Sillanwali police limits on Sunday. According to police sources, Sharif Hussain was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 11-12 without wearing precautionary equipment and a heavy boulder fell on him during the blasting process. He received critical injuries and died at DHQ hospital soon after. Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

Govt utilising all resources for development of country: Minister

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is utilizing all possible resources for development and prosperity of the country. These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Timur Hayat Bhatti while inaugurating a road at Mouza Budi Dhadian of PP-81 here on Sunday.

He said that Mor Mandi would soon get the status of a tehsil of Jhang and procedure was in a final stage in this regard. Rai Taimur Bhatti said the government was taking effective measures for welfare of the masses to raise their living standard.