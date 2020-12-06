Share:

According to the official claims, the latest drive of the government against poliovirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has immunised 98 percent of the targeted children. The figures are impressive; it is an encouraging piece of news, provided the numbers are not inflated. This means that the state’s community-based approach has succeeded in achieving its goal of making people realise the importance of vaccination against the crippling virus. Finally, some progress has been achieved on this front. But we will wait till next year to see if our newly adopted strategy has changed anything on the ground or not.

It is a timely reminder and point of concern for all the stakeholders that in Pakistan, the spread of poliovirus has become a more serious issue today ever since 2016. 2019 exposed the loopholes in our eradication efforts specifically, as 147 cases were reported that year. The issue became more complicated with the detection of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) for the first time since 2016. The 2019 figures have already prompted the government to launch aggressive immunisation drives to bring the virus under control.

Unfortunately, the figures for the year 2020 are extremely disappointing. So far, the officials have registered 82 cases of wild poliovirus and 83 of cVDPV2. This means that there is still a mammoth task left before us. It is not just immunisation efforts that the government must focus on to eradicate the virus. The health officials also need to work on the poor condition of water and sanitation (WASH) and prevalent malnutrition. They also help in creating an environment for virus’ pools.

In a time when the COVID is attacking us, the government must avert the threat of poliovirus by re-strategising the programme. The National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Polio Eradication 2020 must be further improved. We must prevent more outbursts of polio and work towards eliminating the disease as a whole by shifting to a more comprehensive eradication approach that relies on early and aggressive inoculation drives next year and onwards.