ISLAMABAD - Asean Kalabagh won the 29th Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Cup Polo Tournament, which was played here at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club. According to the PAF officials, Asean Kalabagh won the final match by defeating PAF Blue by 7-4½. Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest and gave away prizes to the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Polo Cup to the winning team. Diplomats, high ranked military and civil officials and polo enthusiasts witnessed the final The CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the PAF Sports Calendar. The event was participated by five teams including PAF White, PAF Blue, Asean Kalabagh, Dominator and Air Eagle Aviation Academy – took part in the event.