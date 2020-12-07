Share:

ISLAMABAD - Besides uplifting several hospitals, the government of Balochistan has initiated process to fill hundreds of vacant posts of doctors and healthcare staff, in a move described by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as “revolutionary steps” to improve healthcare in the province.

In the first stage, the provincial health department will strengthen 11 district headquarters hospitals which have also been declared as teaching hospitals.

The government has allocated Rs50 million each for these hospitals. The amount would be used to uplift the infrastructure and equip them with modern facilities. The procurement committees have already been formed to accomplish the process. The new teaching hospitals are located at Loralai, Kech, Khuzdar, Zhob, Qilla Abdullah, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub, Noshki and Panjgur.

Moreover, considering the crucial need to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19, the provincial government has decided to establish nine PCR laboratories in the province.

“Insha Allah, after this more areas in Balochistan shall be covered with testing for coronavirus and other important tests. This will be done at district level,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet, while also sharing an advertisement inviting bids for the project.

In order to fill the vacancies, the provincial health secretary has constituted a selection committee comprising special secretary health, Principal Bolan Medical College Quetta, Dean Postgraduate Medical Institute Quetta, Director General Health Services Balochistan and Additional Secretary Health Department.

Under the process, the individuals from Balochistan would be considered for the posts of medical officers, lady medical officers, dental surgeons and specialists.