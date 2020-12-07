Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a 15-point agenda including appointment to the post of Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in its next meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. According to the agenda, the cabinet will discuss posting of Executive Director in State Life Insurance Corporation (STIC), amendment in the policy of import of NBP arms and ammunition, permission for import of oil from France in favour of M/s Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore, for supply to Livestock and Dairy Developmen6t Department, Punjab, grant of M.Phil allowance to the Armed Forces personnel, submission of combined financial statements of the federation and all provinces for information and perusal of the cabinet, appointment of managing director, House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL), write petition No. 3201/202 titled Shohada Foundation vs Federation of Pakistan, order dated 28-10-2020of honourable Islamabad High Court. The cabinet will also discuss declaration of quota for seats of School of Dentistry Constitution College of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad, reconstitution of Boards of Directors of six DISCOSs including FESCO, HESCO, IESCO, LESCO, PESCO and QUESCO, construction of Federal Courts Complex, Karachi, revision/reconstitution of Pakistan Central Cotton Communication (PCCC), appointment to the post of Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).