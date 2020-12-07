Share:

LAHORE - Days before the PDM’s scheduled power show in Lahore on December 13, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a special development package for Lahore worth billions of rupees as he presided over a meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority on Sunday. The meeting decided to start mega projects for providing relief to the Lahorites.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art 1000 beds hospital would be established on the land of LDA at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Information Technology Park at a cost of Rs 7 billion. This hospital will have a capacity of 400 beds in the general ward, 400 beds in cardiology and 200 beds in blood diseases wards. The Chief Minister also approved the summary of the health department for setting up of the hospital.

Usman Buzdar said that the 2- KM long overhead bridge starting from Nolakha Police Station would be constructed from the Railway station to Sheranwala Gate at a cost of Rs. 4.5 billion. The project will not only provide relief to the residents of wall city but also improve the flow of traffic.

He further stated that a project of setting up of an overhead bridge at Shahkam Chowk would also be started which will cost Rs1.5 billion. He said that the construction of an overhead bridge would solve traffic problems at Shahkam Chowk. He said that10 underground water tanks would be constructed in Lahore to store rainwater at a sum of Rs. 1 billion. This project will ensure the timely drainage of rainwater. Neither I will have to go on the roads during rain for the inspection nor will people have to face the difficulties, Usman Buzdar added.

He said that in the first phase 4 thousand apartments will be constructed in LDA city for the low-income segment and the cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 40 billion. It is planned to build more than 35,000 apartments on 8,000 kanals of land. He directed to send a summary in this regard to the CM’s Office within 7 days and said that PC-1 of this project should be prepared and approved by December 31. A modern bus terminal will be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig. He directed the transport department for the design of the bus terminal by December 10. Green electric buses will be plied in major cities of the province including Lahore.

The meeting was told that an underpass will be constructed on Band Road Chowk heading towards Samanabad which will smooth the flow of traffic. He further maintained that an underpass will also be constructed on Ferozepur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital. Underpass and flyover bridge will be constructed at Karim Block Market Chowk. The project will cost more than Rs 2 billion. He said that we are delivering the mega projects which are the right of Lahorites as these schemes are the need of the city and necessary for the convenience of the citizens.

He directed for the speedy execution of all these projects. He said that the government will provide resources and funds on a priority basis for these projects. “I will not tolerate any delays in these projects,” Usman Buzdar warned. All necessary matters should be settled as soon as possible. Action will be taken against those who made the delay.

DGLDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed about the projects. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rashid, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Member Punjab Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana, Vice-Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz, Secretary Housing, Principal Secretary to the CM, Chairman P&D and concerned officials attended the meeting.