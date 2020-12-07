Share:

PESHAWAR - A doctors’ body on Sunday said that 1240 doctors had been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so far.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector, said that 398 nurses contracted coronavirus while working on the frontline.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, died due to coronavirus infection.

“Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred in KP,” the doctors’ body said adding that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the package.

The doctors and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.