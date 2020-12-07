Share:

KARACHI - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Anjum Nisar and other office bearers of apex trade body of the country have called for extension in filing annual income tax returns from December 8 to February 15, 2021. In a statement here on Sunday, FPCCI top leaders maintained that a large number of business community members had not been able to file their tax returns mainly due to COVID-19 effects on the whole of the working environment. Now, the second wave which was more severe and required strict compliance of standard operating procedures had also significantly disturbed business activities all over the country. This had slowed down the normal economic and commercial activities. They also pointed out that there were also some discrepancies being faced by the filers when a taxpayer was asked to file two types of returns relating to partnerships; importers and suppliers.