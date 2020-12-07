Share:

RAWALPINDI - The business of fish is flourishing in these days as stalls of fish sellers and those dealing in selling fried fish can be seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Stalls of Rahu, Mahasher, silver and other varieties of fish can be seen along roads in Pindora, Commercial Market, Haidri Chowk, Liaquat Road, Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Sadiqabad, Tipu Road, Saddar Babu Bazaar, Adiala Road and Lalkurti and many kinds of fried fish is available at Rs 600 to Rs 1400 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fishermen bring fish from different dams including Sandimar Dam, Shah Pur Dam, Misriot Dam, Rawal Dam etc. to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A medical practitioner said that fish was a necessary food item for health.

“People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep them warm,” he suggested.

On the other hand, a great rush is witnessed on the tea, soup and dry fruits shops in these days.