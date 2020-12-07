Share:

The police have arrested four criminals including two accused of murder, recovered arms and narcotics during separate actions here on Monday.

According to details, the police conducted search operations against anti-social elements at Musa Gate Chuhar Jamali, Belo Road near Darro and Singhara Stop Lakha Temuri.

During separate actions two murderers Muhammad Raheem alias Gudda and Ibrahim Memon, Wali Muhammad and Allah Dino were arrested besides recovery of a TT Pistol, four rounds, 10 liters liquor and 300 gram hashish from their possession.

The police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigations.