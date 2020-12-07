Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Muttahida Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi went to Chaudhrys of Gujrat’s College Road residence on Sunday to inquire after PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNAs Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Yousaf Raza Gillani was accompanied by his two sons, Abdul Qadir Gillani and Moosa Gillani.

According to a media release, they also discussed the current political situation and the likely future political scenario in the country.

In conversation with Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Ch Pervaiz Elahi reportedly told him that religion of Islam has solution to every problem in the world.

He also said that Islam prohibits spreading of all sort of religious hatred.