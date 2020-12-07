Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government has sanctioned the post of Professor of Pediatric Neurosurgery for setting up the pediatric neurosurgery department at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS). Facility of neuro angiography will also be provided soon so that all diagnostic and treatment facilities could be available to the patients under one roof.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director, PINS, said this while chairing a meeting to review two-year performance of the Institute and future plans. MS Dr. Ali Razzaq, AMS Dr. Shahid Mehmood, DF Muhammad Arif, NS Razia Shamim, Budget and Accounts Officer Kabir Niazi, doctors, pharmacists and employees were present on this occasion.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood said that in the light of the health vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Government has provided a budget of Rs590 million for providing free medicine and surgery facilities to the patients undergoing treatment at the Neuro Institute. In addition, a grant of Rs390 million has been provided in the annual development program for the provision of missing facilities. He disclosed that since the autonomous status of PINS, the number of 350 new posts in various fields has increased to 1,200 and this step has further enhanced the performance of the Institution and the quality of patient care. He said that no institution can develop without discipline, hard work, merit and transparency so there was a need to perform duties like a team. He said that technology of developed countries has been introduced in the country, which will eliminate the need for citizens to go abroad for treatment and will save foreign exchange while also reducing medical expenses. He said that Neurosurgery is a separate specialization and the decision to make “PINS” autonomous was a good move by the Government with far-reaching results and PINS is rapidly advancing education and research in the field of treatment of mental illness and surgery.

Prof. Khalid said that this Institute has made a name for itself internationally in a short span of time. He further said that 250 contract employees have been regularized so that they can perform their services with more diligence than before. Similarly, to make the security of the institute foolproof, about 200 CCTV cameras have been installed while uniforms of different colors have also been introduced for the employees of Grade 1 to 4 so that every employee can be identified. Razia Shamim said that 415 nurses are working in three shifts in Neurosurgery, Neurology, OT, ICU and HDU. On this occasion, Prof. Khalid Mahmood also cut cake to mark the second anniversary of PINS.