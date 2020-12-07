Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has successfully achieved the target of vaccinating around 39 million children under the age of five years across the country, during five-day polio immunization drive despite COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our objective was to reach every child to ensure protection against the crippling polio virus for which around 285,000 polio frontline workers visited house-to-house, observing strict SOPs for COVID-19,” said an official of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Programme on Sunday.

During the campaign, the trained polio frontline workers reached every child with essential polio vaccine while adhering to strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures such as wearing mask, using hand sanitizer and maintaining at least minimum distance during vaccination.

He said so far in current year, a total of 82 polio cases have been reported including 24 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 14 from Punjab.

He said that polio was a highly infectious disease caused by polio virus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

He said each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated. “Children’s protection against the virus is increased while repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.”

He quoted the statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan who said, “The government is committed to make Pakistan polio-free. We are determined to close the immunity gap in children which had unfortunately widened because of disruption of essential services due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said, “Ensuring timely and repeated vaccination of children is critical for us to reduce the immunity gap and protect them against polio. I am confident, together we will achieve our target of making a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children.”

“While continuing our efforts to enhance essential immunization coverage across, the back-to-back planned immunization campaigns are imperative to give quick immunity boost to children under the age of five,” said Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

“We tried to ensure that no child is missed during this critical national immunization campaign aimed to build on successful immunity building efforts during last three months. It is our national mission and we all should support the frontline workers who reach every child with essential polio vaccine during the week,” he added.

Rana Safdar said all segments of society including communities, media, religious leaders, social activists, celebrities and doctors should play active role so that no child remained at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralyzed for life.

He said Pakistan was one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan. The country is facing a challenging situation in polio eradication with the upsurge of the number of polio cases.