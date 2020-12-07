Share:

LAHORE - Guard Rice Kings won the U Micro Finance LPC Super League title after defeating Sheikhoo Warriors by 6-5 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday. LPC President Omer Sadik was the chief guest at the final and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, polo players and their families and polo lovers.

Both the teams played well against each other and matched fire-with-fire till the end while in the dying moments of the final, Guard Rice Kings prevailed over their opponents and won the title by 6-5. From the winning side, Chaudhry Hassan Mansoor hammered three goals while Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck a brace and Taimur Ali Malik hit one. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas hammered a hat-trick while Raja Arslan Jalil and Farasat Ali Chatha scored one goal apiece. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Zacky Farms outscored Athar’s Marketing Champions by 7-4.