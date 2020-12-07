Share:

Haier Pakistan, achieved the manufacturing target of half million refrigerators this year, which is the highest so far among all the major appliances.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday, ranking No. 1 in quality and quantity Haier in Pakistan has increased its manufacturing almost 20% than the previous year.

The update was shared recently by Haier Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Afridi who congratulated the company management and workers on achieving a big target of manufacturing 500,000 refrigerators in just one year.

Afridi also thanked the Pakistani consumers on social media for choosing Haier products. He said that because of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic policies, Pakistan’s economy was progressing continuously. He hoped Haier Pakistan would set new records of home appliances production in upcoming year 2021.

Javed Afridi who is also one of Pakistan’s top business executives and entrepreneurs, believes that In order to pull Pakistan out of poverty, structural reforms are needed. The Chinese government therefore has been of great assistance in their landmark success to alleviate poverty.

Haier Pakistan is a shining example of Pak-China cooperation and is a success story that exemplifies the Pak-China relationship. The joint venture between Ruba General Trading Company and Haier Group of China brought Haier into Pakistan more than a decade ago.

As a result of the joint venture and anticipating the vast potential of the Pakistan market, Haier Pakistan set up a state-of-the-art industrial park in Lahore. The production plant on Raiwind Road spreads over a vast area of 100 acres with a covered area of 1 million square feet including a workers’ colony.

The production facility has the capacity to produce over 3 million units of home appliances and electronics including washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, water dispensers, LED TVs, and laptops per annum.

Haier’s share of the market in Pakistan today stands at a whopping 31% across all categories of home appliances, and it is poised to make a major contribution to the computer market by becoming the first manufacturer to produce 150,000 laptops at the Lahore plant.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar while appreciating the performance of Haier Pakistan said, many indicators show large scale manufacturing growth in Pakistan and the country’s economy is showing signs of expansion even in the middle of an economic slump being faced by many countries.