The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday has warned general public against 'fake' degree verification agents who were deceiving the applicants on the name of degree and transcripts attestation.

A statement on Twitter from the educational body said, "HEC wants to bring your notice towards [a matter] that some people are pretending to be transcript and degree verification agents."

In some instances, it has emerged that these individuals had embossed fake HEC stamps on original degrees of applicants, the institution said.

The HEC said that in case, any degree is produced before it, the commission would seize it.