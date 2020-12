Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has recorded national Covid-19 positivity ratio at 7.94 percent as a total 41,645 Coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur; 22 percent, followed by Karachi at 17.39 percent and Peshawar 16.02