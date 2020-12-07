Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says Maryam Safdar's incoherent speech at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz social media workers’ convention in Lahore depicts her mental disarray and confusion, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he said the people now understand that the Sharif family is befooling them for their personal fight and vested interests.

The minister said coronavirus emergency has been imposed in the country and the cases of infection are increasing with every passing day.