In his book, The Prince, Machiavelli suggests that the rulers should use terror to obtain their goals and foreign ventures to divert the attention of the public from all internal crises. Since Narendra Modi became the Indian Prime Minister, he has been following the discarded tactics of Machiavelli through the Indian intelligence agency, RAW.

Recently, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, handed over to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, a dossier on India’s campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan. He urged Guterres to force New Delhi to cease illegal and aggressive activities by pointing out that India was violating international law, the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, at a briefing along with the Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major-General Babar Iftikhar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveiled a dossier containing ‘irrefutable evidence’ of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. He said, “India is sponsoring terrorism from its soil and beyond Pakistan. We have taken another step forward with regard to exposing Indian acts of sabotage like terror financing and supplying of weapons and equipment to various militant outfits operating on Pakistan’s soil. India is using terrorism as an instrument of its foreign policy.”

DG ISPR further revealed that India is running 87 terrorist camps; 66 in Afghanistan and 21 in India. Furthermore, India united Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with other banned dissident organizations along with enhanced efforts to reestablish Daesh-e-Pakistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed similar thoughts as well.

However, in the recent past, some terror attacks were carried out in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana in Sindh, as well as Balocistan, Waziristan and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—leaving several people, including some security personnel dead and a dozen injured.

RAW is in collusion with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, and has established its network for assisting terror-activities in various regions of Pakistan through terrorist groups like Jundullah and TTP as well as their affiliated outfits. RAW is also using terrorists of the ISIS, which claimed responsibility for a number of terrorism-related assaults, in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Being cognizant of these factors, during his recent visit to Kabul, PM Imran Khan focused on deepening bilateral ties and encouraging the intra-Afghan peace process. He assured the Afghan government of Pakistan’s unflinching cooperation to end violence in the country by adding that peace and connectivity was the best way to ensure the prosperity of both the countries, even the entire region as well. Both PM Khan and President Ashraf Ghani agreed to accelerate their joint efforts to reduce the recent spate of terrorist incidents in Afghanistan through close coordination.

Notably, it was due to the key role of Islamabad that the US and Taliban signed the agreement in Doha –the capital of Qatar on February 29, this year. The agreement states that, working with other NATO allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces, America would withdraw all forces from Afghanistan in 14 months. However, through a tweet, the US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced, on October 7, that all US troops in Afghanistan could be home by Christmas.

American analysts and NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, warned that Trump’s plan would weaken Kabul’s position in the intra-Afghan talks and would further strengthen the Taliban. The outgoing President Trump was in favour of a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but now the Pentagon has announced to retain some troops in that country after all. This backchanneling on the issue of total withdrawal, as per the commitments made at Doha, could lead to a widening trust deficit.

Islamabad cannot afford instability in Afghanistan, while Indian support to terrorist outfits continues to destabilize these two countries; particularly Pakistan which has unmasked Indian ugly face of terrorism. Addressing the 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva, Foreign Minister Qureshi termed Pakistan as a major stakeholder and the largest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan and apprised the international community about Pakistan’s constructive contribution to the ongoing Afghan peace process.

Sajjad Shaukat

The writer focuses on international affairs and is the author of the book, “US vs Islamic Militants, Invisible Balance of Power: Dangerous Shift in International Relations”. He can be reached at sajjad_logic@yahoo.com.