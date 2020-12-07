Share:

The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan on Monday has released a report, exposing irregularities worth millions of rupees in Billion Trees Afforestation project.

According to the report, the project worth Rs14 billion was completed in Rs19 billion in six years instead of decided four years.

The shutting of 516 closures out of 1468 caused loss of Rs10.84 crore to the national exchequer. Sapling costing Rs9 was purchased from private nursery in Rs16.63, inflicting loss of Rs29.92 crore.

No feasibility report was prepared for phase II of the project while no certification was also got for the seeds being distributed.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) had taken notice of a matter pertaining to 10 Billion Trees Tsunami project and summoned the secretary climate change on urgent basis.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed ordered the secretary to appear in the court with all the record of the campaign.

The apex court, while expressing resentment over delay in submission of the report, directed the Sindh government to plant trees along the lakes and main roads.

The CJP also reprimanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) secretary, warning him of sending to jail. I have seen cutting of trees in Kumrat valley by myself. Local people are being given quota to raze trees as the temperature decreases, he remarked.