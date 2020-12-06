Share:

We owe our freedom and identity as citizens of an independent sovereign Pakistan to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He gave us a vision, which is Jinnah’s Doctrine, that Pakistan be a modern democratic welfare state with a Constitution as supreme law. The Constitution according to Quaid’s vision, would define the role, powers and limitations of all three constitutional state pillars, namely Parliament, Executive and an Independent Judiciary with all other departments and paid civil or uniformed servants subservient to them. A system of checks and balances, inbuilt within the constitution, was to ensure that nobody resorts to abuse of power and an independent Judiciary empowered to interpret the constitution.

Perhaps the beneficiaries of lands and titles given by Raj, fearing confiscation as was done in India, created impediments in adopting the constitution. Unfortunately, after Quaid’s death, successive rulers have only paid lip service to the Father of Nation and each imposed his concocted doctrine, with disastrous consequences to sovereignty, economy, basic freedom of citizens etc.

Pakistan and its citizens have suffered injustices, along with torment and humiliation of witnessing dismemberment in 1971. Yet despite a series of failures, we have not adopted Jinnah Doctrine.

We must remember that All India Muslim League was founded on 30 December, 1906 at Dacca when it was proposed by Nawab Salimullah Khan in a meeting held by Waqar-ul-Mulk, Muhasan-ul-Mulk and supported by MA Jauhar, Zafar Ali Khan etc. It is an indictment on those who have held power starting from Iskandar Mirza, Ayub Khan to Yahya and their betrayal of Jinnah’s vision that former East Pakistan chose to part ways. Let us not forget that East Pakistan supported Madar-e-Millat in 1965 rigged elections. It is time to adopt Jinnah’s vision and doctrine.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.