Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will effectively observe the ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ to create awareness in public about the importance of coronavirus safety measures.

Addressing a joint press conference here, KP Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said that during the week besides awareness the local administrations would also take action on complaints of non-observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Taimoor Jhagra said that the main objective behind observing the week was to support the efforts of the federal government to proper implement its strategies under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain coronavirus and protect citizens from pandemic, particularly during this week.

He said that ensuring properly implementation of corona SOPs by public and all stakeholders was necessary to effectively fight against the disease as joint efforts were required to control the second wave of COVID-19.

He sought public support and all stakeholders of KP to disseminate the message of the government about fully implementation of all SOPs related to COVID-19 like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said the KP government had fully endorsed the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of observing “COVID-19 SOPs compliance week.” He said all respective administrations had been asked to rigorously observe corona compliance week in their respect areas for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

He said the government had effectively controlled the first wave of the disease while there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 in second phase which was being considered more lethal and the citizens had been asked to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases across the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow SOPs in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that strict action would be taken on receiving reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

He said that during the week various activities would be organised by the government for awareness of general public as support of citizens was prerequisite in the efforts of the government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of frontline health staff and leadership at federal government and NCOC under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making effective strategies to contain the first wave of corona disease which was appreciated by the world and their effective planning for second wave.

He said that there was already load on hospitals of KP in second wave of Corona and the whole health system was under pressure due to corona patients in hospitals. He said that the KP government was striving to maintain the health system to continue providing better health services to people.

Kamran Khan Bangash expressed the hope that like first wave of COVID-19, the government would get success in controlling the second wave with the support of people and ensuring full implementation of corona related SOPs. He said the KP government would effectively observe the COVID-19 SOPs compliance week.

Kamran Bangash said, “We want full functioning of industry in the country which is only source of earning for many but this is possible when everyone observes Corona SOPs during this second wave.”

“Preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reduce the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities,” he added.