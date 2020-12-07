Share:

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government has announced one-million rupees compensation package for the victims of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) incident.

Addressing a news conference along with Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra in Peshawar on Monday, he said the government is ensuring transparency and accountability in all sectors.

Kamran Bangash said that KP government has also suspended the services of seven staff members including hospital director of Khyber Teaching Hospital immediately over negligence in on Sunday incident.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said those involved in the tragic incident will be dealt with iron hands.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors of the hospital has submitted its report to the government identifying the carelessness of the hospital administration.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the culprits involved in this incident will be brought to justice at all cost.

It should be mentioned here that seven patients died in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar due to lack of oxygen.