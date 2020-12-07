Share:

Karachi - As many as 1,128 candidates appeared in the admission test of the Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, which was held at the departments of economics, mathematics, computer science, and public administration on Sunday.

According to the incharge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, the KU has received 1,178 admission forms for 150 seats available in the visual studies department. She mentioned that the provisional merit list would be available on December 20, 2020, and candidates would be able to see their results on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

She mentioned that two-hour long test was started at 11:00am. The KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Dr Saima Akhtar, Campus Security Advisor Dr Moiz Khan, faculty members Visual Studies Department Syed Shamoon Haider and Tania Nasir and others, incharge Transport Unit Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Senior Medical Officer Dr Syed Abid Hasan and others monitored the admission test proceedings.

Meanwhile, the staff of the KU clinic along with an ambulance were also present during the test proceeding. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the proper implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the federal and provincial governments.

Dr Saima Akhtar informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that face masks, hand sanitisers, and thermal guns were present at all examination centres and the directorate of admissions received applications from two students, who had informed that they had coronavirus symptoms, and unable to attend the entry test.

She also mentioned that six points (terminal buses) were available for pick and drop service at the silver jubilee gate while four points were operating from Maskan Gate since 09:00am. She added that these terminal buses were used for the transportation of candidates and their parents and guardians from both gates to their examination centres and then back to the gates.

The watch and ward and directorate of admissions staff were also present for the guidance of students and separate waiting area nearby all examination centres were established for the parents and guardians of the candidates.